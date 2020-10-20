Country sees 140 pc increase in COVID mortality rate: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that last week, the country witnessed surge in daily mortality rate by about 140 percent compared to the previous few weeks, and on average as many as 12 people died of COVID during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that last week, the country witnessed surge in daily mortality rate by about 140 percent compared to the previous few weeks, and on average as many as 12 people died of COVID during last week.

"We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the results have started to show," he said in a tweet.

The minister who also chairs meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for corona virus warned that it the people do not follow the precautionary measures, the situation could again become worst.

"If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods," he warned.

Meanwhile, according to NCOC, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 9,461 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 14 corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital died on Monday.