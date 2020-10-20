UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Country Sees 140 Pc Increase In COVID Mortality Rate: Asad Umar

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:40 PM

Country sees 140 pc increase in COVID mortality rate: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that last week, the country witnessed surge in daily mortality rate by about 140 percent compared to the previous few weeks, and on average as many as 12 people died of COVID during last week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said that last week, the country witnessed surge in daily mortality rate by about 140 percent compared to the previous few weeks, and on average as many as 12 people died of COVID during last week.

"We are collectively committing a blunder by recklessly ignoring all Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the results have started to show," he said in a tweet.

The minister who also chairs meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) for corona virus warned that it the people do not follow the precautionary measures, the situation could again become worst.

"If we do not change our current path we will lose both lives and livelihoods," he warned.

Meanwhile, according to NCOC, the total active COVID-19 cases in Pakistan on Tuesday were recorded 9,461 as 625 more people tested positive for the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

As many as 14 corona patients, 12 of whom were under treatment in hospital and two out of hospital died on Monday.

Related Topics

Pakistan Asad Umar Died All

Recent Stories

Disgraceful acts by so-called politicians at Mazar ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Yet to Receive Official US Answer to Offer ..

1 minute ago

How fetal cells from the 1970s power medical innov ..

1 minute ago

TDCP get back part of 14 Kanal land for resort pro ..

1 minute ago

Ali Zaidi highly praised PTI social media team

1 minute ago

UK researchers aim to infect volunteers to study C ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.