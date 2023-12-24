Country set to observe Christmas on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) The Christian community of the country is set to observe Christmas with full respect and religious fervor on December 25, Monday, to honor the services and sacrifices of the minorities.

Emphasizing freedom of expression while deterring the spread of hatred Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, in his speeches, lauded the Christian community’s remarkable contribution to education and healthcare and acknowledged their valuable services to the nation.

The Quaid says, “This is the need of the day now—what is meant by independence, liberty, freedom, and the liberal character of modern statehood orientation?”.

In his speech on December 11, “The founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam, set the framework for future national behaviour about religious minorities in his last speeches by strongly emphasizing that “this country is for all segments of religions and everyone is free to go to his worship place, whether it is a temple, mosque, or church.”.

Quaid was not only against usurping the rights of minorities based on the numerical strength of a majority but also for reviving the social, economic, political, and civic identity and a unique way of life of Muslims as a separate nation and achieving a prominent status for them in the community of nations.