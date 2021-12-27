Country' snow-clad areas boosting business of hoteliers, photographers

Various snow-clad hilly parts of the country including Swat, Galliyat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Dir and Murree has witnessed a huge rush of tourists on Monday, where number of people were seen busy for booking hotel occupancy and enjoying photography business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Various snow-clad hilly parts of the country including Swat, Galliyat, Malamjabba, Kalam, Dir and Murree has witnessed a huge rush of tourists on Monday, where number of people were seen busy for booking hotel occupancy and enjoying photography business.

As hills, adventure spots have been receiving winter's fresh snowfall, the foreigner as well as local tourists mainly from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have started visiting the hills to mesmerizing and eye-catching spell of snowfall.

Talking to ptv news, restaurant owners claimed that with snowfall all restaurants are packed with tourists as businessmen and shopkeepers from hill resorts are happy to see increased business activity.

Tourists are enjoying hot coffee and tea while walking on the Mall and at shopping centres, said a visitor.

There is a great rush in restaurants where people have to wait for hours to get seats and rooms for booking and eating meal, a lady tourist in Swat while enjoying food commented.

The visitors who get seats inside the restaurants have a chance to enjoy beautiful view of snowfall, said a photographer, adding, they are doing best business due to rush of visitors in Murree.

After the recent spells of snowfall on hilly areas of the country, the snow-capped mountains are not only showcasing beautiful scenic view for tourists but have also become a point of attraction for visitors to capture the natural beauty in their memory albums.

A family in Malam Jabba also commented that tourists including male, female and children are enjoying snowfall with tempting winter cuisine and booking hotels for their stay here for two to three days.

All small and big hotels in different hill stations were seen packed with tourists, said a visitor, adding, many people are also creating snow backgrounds in their photos and sharing these clicks on social media platforms to attract their loved ones at these places.

Shivering and shaking but enjoying the snow clad mountains of Murree and with enthusiasm almost everybody was playing with the snow even throwing it at the passers by and taking services of photographers, said a passerby at Mall road.

Many tourists spent nights along with their kids and enjoyed the pleasant weather, said a visitor of Swat, adding, we tried to find rooms in hotels but nearly all the hotels were fully packed.