Country To Be Polio Free Soon, Says DC

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Amjad Shoaib Tareen said that everyone should perform his responsibility with honesty to root out the crippling disease of polio from the country.

He directed to ensure 100 percent implementation on micro-plan devised regarding anti-polio drive which was scheduled from June-7.

DC expressed these views while presiding over a meeting in connection with anti-polio drive on Friday.

He informed that only one case of polio was reported at Balochistan province during recent year 2021 so far and hoped that the country would be polio-free soon.

He said that we should have to be more conscious now and work with honesty to avoid the district from this disease.

CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal giving briefing to DC said that the drops would be administered to over eight lac kids across the district during the anti-polio drive.

2183 teams have been constituted for it while 4770 workers would perform their duties to administer drops door-to-door.

The all arrangements have been finalized to make the drive successful, he concluded.

