Country To Contain COVID-19, Boost Economy In Coming Days: Abbasi

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:17 AM

Country to contain COVID-19, boost economy in coming days: Abbasi

Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, on Friday said the country would successfully contain the spread of coronavirus spread and boost the national economy in coming days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :Member National Assembly (MNA), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, on Friday said the country would successfully contain the spread of coronavirus spread and boost the national economy in coming days.

Talking to ptv, he hailed the fiscal budget 2020-21, saying that the government had reduced the current account deficitto a great extent. Tax and revenue targets would be achieved soon due to the prudent policies of the government, he added.

He said the government also focused on tourism industry and allocated huge amount to boost the sector.

