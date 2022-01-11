Country to flourish through promotion of industries: Maleeka Bukhari

Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, MNA Maleeka Bukhari on Tuesday said that the government was striving hard to promote the national industries for improvement in the country's economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Justice, MNA Maleeka Bukhari on Tuesday said that the government was striving hard to promote the national industries for improvement in the country's economy.

The government had increased the industries ratio more than 12% during its ongoing period, she said while talking to a private news channel.

She said the government was focusing rural economy through 'Ehsaas Programme' which was purely to uplift the lives of poor people.

Farmers had a significant role for improving the national economy, adding the incumbent government was taking multiple steps to address their problems as well, she added.

She said due to wrong policies of the previous governments, the PTI government was facing difficulties regarding circular debts and despite of multiple challenges the government was making sincere efforts to strengthen the economy.

Criticizing the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, she said he left the country just to hide his corruption instead of facing the courts.