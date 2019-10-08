Country to have `Bio Science Park' in Jehlum: Fawad

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday announced to develop a state-of-the-art "Bio Science Park" in Jehlum which will be a biggest ever park in Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday announced to develop a state-of-the-art "Bio Science Park" in Jehlum which will be a biggest ever park in Asia.

He was speaking at a signing ceremony for technical collaboration between Ministry for Science and Technology and Alsons Group and Tatsuno Corporation, Japan to develop "Software and Automation Solutions".

The minister said usage of technology contributes to the success of any business but development of this sector was neglected in the past.

The minister welcomed emerging Japanese technology in the fields of Oil and Gas and recalled, "We only heard of Japanese technology everywhere in the country when we were growing up".

Philips is a big name and its contribution in developing and manufacturing lights in Pakistan is in the benefit of the country.

He said the present government has taken effective measures for curbing malpractices of money laundering and under-invoicing and opened new avenues in import business.

The minister underlined the need for producing new jobs through promoting private sector.

"Everyone in the country wants government job which is not possible for the government to manage so there is need to boost the private sector and businesses to create more and more jobs", he stressed.

He said money laundering and smuggling were the key issue during the previous ten years. Money launderers misused the import facility in the past.

However, the anti-smuggling drive led by the present government has raised the confidence level of the businessmen across the country, he added.

The minister said the government was introducing mobile payment system which would replace the requirement to show Identity Cards for shopping purposes. "Your mobile phone will act as your Identity Card in future", he said.

It is very unfortunate that having discussion on science is a difficult task in Pakistan, he lamented. "We are educating the people in the year 2019 that there is no need of telescope to see moon", he added.

Earlier, Minister of Science and Technology signed an agreement with a representative from Alsons Group and Tatsuno Corporation, Japan for technical collaboration to develop `Software and Automation Solutions'.