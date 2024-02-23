Open Menu

Country To Make Progress: Dar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Country to make progress: Dar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Senator Ishaq Dar said on Friday that he was not sure

that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder had written any letter to the International Monetary

Fund (IMF) or not.

Talking to the media here, Dar said he had heard this on the media and if the PTI founder had

written any letter to the IMF it was highly condemnable.

Ishaq Dar said: "If any one does such thing and prefers personal political interest over the

country's economic interest it is not only regrettable but also strongly condemnable action."

He said with the grace of Allah, The Almighty, the country would make progress and if any such

letter was written it would be meaningless.

