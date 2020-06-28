Country to move forward in leadership of PM : Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Sunday expressed hope that the country would move forward in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran with support of the nation.

Addressing a press conference here flanked by Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Federal Minister for Industries and Production Ammad Azhar, he said PTI led government was well aware about the problems of the people and it was working on fast track to provide them all possible facilities.

He said reforms were being introduced in different departments and soon improvement would be witnessed.The minister said that Punjab and KP governments had provided Sehat Insaaf cards to the deserving families.

He said the prime minister had been saying since long that PPP and PML-N had same agendas and same motives. He raised question why the opposition was protesting that government had not imposed new taxes in the coming budget. He said that the government would provide relief to 16 million families under the Ehsaas programme.

He said that a comprehensive programme was being initiated for the eradicating poverty and improving health facilities and provision of Sehat health cards. He said that both PPP and PML- N parties were afraid of PTI government success.

Muad Saeed said that instead of feeling shame, they spoke, adding that money was deposited in fake accounts in Sindh.

He said that world was moving towards smart lockdown to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the strategy adopted by Pakistan under vision of Imran Khan. He said that due to lockdown, daily wagers were badly affected and the PTI government came to their rescue by announcing a relief package. He said that on very first day Prime Minister Imran Khan said that his government would protect people from the pandemic and also poverty and hunger. He said that the prime minister had brought Kashmir issue on UNSC after 54 years and always fought Pakistan case internationally.

He said that due to visionary approach of the PM, today Pakistan was known as top tourism destination, not terrorism. He said that 200 Panagahs (Shelter homes) were established by the government to provide shelter to migrant workers and vulnerable people in the cities.

The minister said that PML-N had announced that whosoever would purchase PIA, he would be given Steel Mills free of cost. He said that PTI government saved the country from bankruptcy and restored the economic situation in the country. He said that people were dying due to lack of food in Thar, Sindh. Murad said that opposition was disturbed due to PTI government successful programmes.

He asked the Sindh government to tell reason about dying of children in Thar due to hunger. He said that opposition would continue to cry whereas Pakistan would move toward progress and prosperity under the leadership of Imran Khan.

He said that Sindh government had promised to provide ration to the people, but every day they had to listen to the "Bhashan"(lecture) of the PPP leadership instead of ration.

He said that Rs 5.5 trillion were given to Sindh for improvement of health sector, but the condition of the health infrastructure was so bad that the provincial government could not arrange a ventilator for Dr. Furqan, who caught the virus while fighting the pandemic.

He said there were no medicines and ambulances in hospitals of Sindh, which was the proof that Rs 5.5 billion had been misappropriated, adding on the contrary the PTI government in KPK had built health infrastructureand in the coming budget 100 per cent population of the province would be provided Insaf Sehat Card, providing insurance to all families who could avail up to Rs 10,00,000 medical cover.

He questioned the Sindh Government that where it has spent the amount allocated for health, education and poverty alleviation in the province.