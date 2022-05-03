Country to restart its journey to progress, prosperity : Sana Ullah

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was replaced as it had lost its majority in parliament and its blunders were the main cause of its ouster.

Talking to the media in Samanabad here, he said in a democratic setup any government had to maintain its majority in the elected house but the PTI could not convince its allies to support.

He said the incompetent PTI government had played havoc with economy."On the day of Eid, we pray to Allah Almighty to guide us to overcome challenges facing the country", he added.

He said: "We are optimistic that Pakistan will soon restart its journey towards a progressive and prosperous country. We are also fully determined to make Pakistan a democratic state as envisioned by our forefathers.

In this connection, we are committed to provide maximum relief to the masses." The interior minister said that general elections would be held during the next 12-14 months and the nation would elect its future leadership. "We will get fresh mandate to serve the nation and people with a zeal and zest.

We will also restart development projects which were abandoned by the PTI government", he added.

He said: "Generally any government starts new projects during first year of its tenure as it is mandated to serve and facilitate the masses. Most of these projects are completed within a period of three to four years and are in a position to be inaugurated but the PTI government left no such project which is near completion".

Responding to a question, he said that the government had nothing to do with the cases registered against PTI leadership about the incident at Masjid-e-Nabvi (PBUH).

"The government is neither a party, nor a complainant nor witness in any such case. However, the cases filed by people whose religious sentiments were hurt with this incident will be investigated purely on merit as law will take its own course", he said.

Sana Ullah said the disrespected incident was engineered by the PTI. The PTI UK organizer, Sahibzada Jahangir, was specially sent to Madina Munawara. Similarly, a nephew of Sheikh Rasheed was also sent to Madina Sharif to organize the incident.

"If the PTI is not involved in this incident, it must clearly and openly condemn it so that sentiments of the masses couldbe cooled down", he added.