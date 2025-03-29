Country To Sizzle In Heat During Eid Holidays: PMD
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday predicts a dry and hot weather spell across Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays and indicates that the country will experience a continuation of the prevailing dry and hot weather conditions.
PMD officials stated that continental air will dominate most regions, leading to dry conditions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country, private news channels reported.
The officials also mentioned that the plains are expected to experience hot weather during the holidays, with no rain-bearing system forecasted to bring relief.
Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry over the next 12 hours.
Most districts of Balochistan will experience hot weather, while Punjab is expected to witness strong winds. Sindh will also remain dry, with strong winds in various areas.
In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the upper districts will have partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, according to the PMD officials.
In addition, the PMD has advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible. The department will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as necessary.
-
