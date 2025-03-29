Open Menu

Country To Sizzle In Heat During Eid Holidays: PMD

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Country to sizzle in heat during Eid holidays: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday predicts a dry and hot weather spell across Pakistan during the Eid-ul-Fiter holidays and indicates that the country will experience a continuation of the prevailing dry and hot weather conditions.

PMD officials stated that continental air will dominate most regions, leading to dry conditions in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other parts of the country, private news channels reported.

The officials also mentioned that the plains are expected to experience hot weather during the holidays, with no rain-bearing system forecasted to bring relief.

Islamabad is likely to remain hot and dry over the next 12 hours.

Most districts of Balochistan will experience hot weather, while Punjab is expected to witness strong winds. Sindh will also remain dry, with strong winds in various areas.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the upper districts will have partly cloudy skies. Meanwhile, dry weather is predicted for Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir, according to the PMD officials.

In addition, the PMD has advised people to avoid strenuous activities during the peak heat hours and to stay indoors as much as possible. The department will continue to monitor the weather situation and provide updates as necessary.

Recent Stories

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

Magnitude 5.0 earthquake strikes Fiji

35 seconds ago
 Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,0 ..

Myanmar, Bangkok earthquake: Death toll passes 1,000 amid rescue operation

2 minutes ago
 Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1, ..

Myanmar’s earthquake death toll jumps to over 1,000

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2025

6 hours ago
 US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctio ..

US Treasury targets Hizballah finance team sanctions evasion network

15 hours ago
Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

Death toll in Gaza up to 50,251

15 hours ago
 Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over thr ..

Gaza hasn't received humanitarian aid for over three weeks, says UNRWA Commissio ..

15 hours ago
 UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral re ..

UAE President discusses strengthening bilateral relations with Montenegrin Prime ..

15 hours ago
 UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fir ..

UN expresses concern over repeated exchange of fire in Southern Lebanon

17 hours ago
 Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead o ..

Autogo begins RoboTaxi trials in Abu Dhabi ahead of full service in 2026

18 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Fitr greetings with leaders of brotherly nations, ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan