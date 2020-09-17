UrduPoint.com
Country To Soon Come Out Of FATF's Grey List : Shibli

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 07:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Thursday expressed the optimism that the country would soon come out of grey list of Financial Action Task Force in the wake of legislation by the parliament.

He said those, who wanted to push Pakistan to the blacklist, would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

In a tweet, he said the parliament had enacted national interest legislation under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to frustrate the filthy designs of the enemies.

Lamenting the conduct of opposition, he said that these parties had once again resortedto negative tactics that were against the national interests.\867

