Country under burden of huge loans when PTI came in to power: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Postal Services and Communications Murad Saeed on Wednesday said, the country was under the huge burden of loans when the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) came in to power.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the incumbent government was returning those loans which were taken in the previous governments.

The minister said there were lot of shortcomings in the country system but the opposition was not ready to support the government for addressing them.

He said when the questions raised in the Parliament against corruption of the opposition leadership they started hue and cry rather then giving answers, adding corrupts were being discussed in the parliament instead of the issues.

Murad Saeed said it was astonishing that those giving lectures to the treasury benches in the National Assembly who had looted the national exchequer ruthlessly during their governments.

He said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was declared absconder from the courts and his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif was the guarantor of his convicted elder brother so he should be answerable regarding not returning of Nawaz Sharif.

To a question, he said the opposition wanted to get relief for looters and corrupts but the government would not spare any corrupt, adding the government would not make any compromise over the matter of corruption.