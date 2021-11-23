Country under PM leadership on path of true Islamic welfare state : Ali Muhammad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan Tuesday said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was continuing its successful journey on the path to transform Pakistan into a true welfare state.

First time in the history of Pakistan, a Prime Minister has introduced the concept of the Islamic welfare state, he said while speaking to Radio Pakistan's current Affair program.

The Prime Minister wants to follow the 1400 years old principles of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) for running the state affairs, he added.

Ali Muhammad further said that most youths are the followers of our Prime Minister and Imran Khan always advises them to lead their lives as per the teachings of islam rather than to follow the lifestyle of the West.

He mentioned that this year's celebrations of Eid Milad-un-Nabi and establishment of Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Authority were in an aim to promote the teachings of our religion in the true spirit which also showed the intentions of the Prime Minister.

He said that the provision of basic facilities, including health and education, to the people, was the topmost priority of the government for which all available resources were being utilized.