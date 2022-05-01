(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday in her message on Labour Day being observed on Sunday said the country urgently needed labour-friendly policies and measures to rectify the devastation of the former PTI-led government.

In her message issued here, she said, "On Labor Day, I pay tribute to the working people of the world, including Pakistan".

Senator Sherry Rehman said the former government's anti-labour measures increased unemployment and labour exploitation in the country.

She said the PTI government had claimed to bring reforms in the labour market and 10 million jobs, adding, "Where are the labour market reforms, labor policy and 10 million jobs?" The Minister said the working class instead received ban on labor unions and got inflation and unemployment.

"The PPP introduced a labour policy in 1972 to protect the rights of Pakistani workers. The Sindh government has formulated its own provincial labour policy since the 18th amendment", Senator Sherry Rehman underscored.

She added that every government should work for the rights and welfare of the workers.

The current government has announced to raise the minimum monthly wage to Rs25,000 which is a welcoming start, Senator Sherry Rehman said.