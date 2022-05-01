UrduPoint.com

Country Urgently Needs Labour-friendly Policies, Measures To Rectify Previous Regime's Devastation: Sherry Rehman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 01, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Country urgently needs labour-friendly policies, measures to rectify previous regime's devastation: Sherry Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman on Saturday in her message on Labour Day being observed on Sunday said the country urgently needed labour-friendly policies and measures to rectify the devastation of the former PTI-led government.

In her message issued here, she said, "On Labor Day, I pay tribute to the working people of the world, including Pakistan".

Senator Sherry Rehman said the former government's anti-labour measures increased unemployment and labour exploitation in the country.

She said the PTI government had claimed to bring reforms in the labour market and 10 million jobs, adding, "Where are the labour market reforms, labor policy and 10 million jobs?" The Minister said the working class instead received ban on labor unions and got inflation and unemployment.

"The PPP introduced a labour policy in 1972 to protect the rights of Pakistani workers. The Sindh government has formulated its own provincial labour policy since the 18th amendment", Senator Sherry Rehman underscored.

She added that every government should work for the rights and welfare of the workers.

The current government has announced to raise the minimum monthly wage to Rs25,000 which is a welcoming start, Senator Sherry Rehman said.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf World Sherry Rehman Sunday Market Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Million Jobs Labour

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 May 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st May 2022

6 hours ago
 Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using uns ..

Qamar Zaman Kaira blasts PTI leaders for using unsophisticated language in publi ..

14 hours ago
 Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 tril ..

Revenue collection surges by 28.6% to Rs4.858 trillion in 10 months

14 hours ago
 Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

Real Madrid win 35th Spanish La Liga title

14 hours ago
 WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets addition ..

WASA MD transferred, Section officer gets additional slot

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.