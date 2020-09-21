Country-wide polio eradication campaign kicks off

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A 5-day country-wide polio eradication campaign began on Monday (today) during which forty million children below five years age would be administered anti-polio vaccine across the country.

According to details, this was the first nationwide campaign in the country after its four-month suspension due COVID-19 outbreak.

The scope of this campaign was much larger and seeks to vaccinate all children under the age of five through door-to-door visits by almost 270,000 vaccinations all over the country, electronic channels reported.

The polio vaccinators have received a comprehensive training on how to vaccinate children safely within the COVID-19 context.

The polio eradication programme has put strict measures for all staff following the Government's set guidelines on COVID-19 preventative measures.