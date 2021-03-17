(@fidahassanain)

The Prime Minister emphasis over regional security, asks India for first step towards regional peace, saying that geo-strategic position also doesn’t benefit a country if there is no regional peace.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 17th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the national security could not be imagined in a country with majority population of poor people and very few rich.

“How a country could be safe where there is sea of poor people and very few are rich?,” he asked the audience in a seminar on security dialogue in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister said that the country faced financial crisis and there was always negative impact on the edibles if the value of Currency decreased in a country and inflation went up as a reaction.

Imran Khan lauded the security forces for their sacrifices for the safety of the country and the nation. He emphasized that there was great need of debate on national security as the matter of national security is vast. He pointed out that climate change was also one of the issue of national security and nobody talked about the climate change for last many years.

The PM said that their initiative of billions of tree was being admired across the globe. He said the food security was very important subject but unfortunately the nation was not even thinking about food security challenge.

The PM said the poverty was a big challenge in their way, and therefore, their focus was only to uplift the poor. For social security, he said they brought Ehsaas programme. He gave example of China, saying that it took out over 700 million people from poverty during last 70 years.

“Getting people out of poverty is our preference and we are working on it. The targeted subsidy will benefit the people,” said the PM.

He also talked about the regional peace and peace process in Afghanistan, saying that Biden Administration did not want war in Afghanistan. He said, therefore, there was atmosphere of peace going to happen in Afghanistan.

“Geo-strategic position is not helpful if there is no peace in the region. So, the regional peace will also benefit Pakistan,” said the PM.

He addressed the Indian authorities, saying that India should take first step for the regional peace and security. Imran Khan said that India should provide rights to the Kashmiri people, resolve their issues and give them due right under the UN resolution so that they could decide their own fate.