Country witnesses 2 percent increase in literacy rate

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The country witnessed 60 percent literacy rate in 2018-19 with an increase of 2 per cent as compared to the 58 per cent in 2015-16 among the population of 10 years and above.

According to the Economic Survey issued on Thursday, the literacy rate is higher in urban areas with 74 percent as compared to the rural areas with 51 percent.

The survey was conducted by the Pakistan Social and Living Standards Measurement (PSLM) during 2018-19.

The survey further showed that province wise analysis suggests that Punjab has the highest literacy rate, with 64 percent followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Excluding Merged Areas) with 57 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Including Merged Areas) with 55 percent and Balochistan with 40 percent .

Gross Enrolment Rates (GER) at the primary level excluding Katchi (prep) for the age group 6-10 years at the national level during 2018-19 remained at 87 percent as compare to 2015-16 Province wise data suggests that Punjab showed improvement from 93 percent in 2015-16 to 95 percent in 2018-19, Sindh remained stable with Primary level GER at 78 percent, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Excluding Merged Areas) improved to 89 percent in 2018-2019 as compare to 88 percent in 2015-16, while Balochistan witnessed a decline from 59 percent in 2015-16 to 57 percent in 2018-19.

The survey furthered that Net Enrolment Rates (NER) slightly improved at the national level from 65 percent in 2015-16 to 66 percent in 2018-19.

Province wise comparison reveals that Punjab witnessed an improvement of 73 percent in 2018-19 as compare to 71 percent in 2015-16. Sindh showed an improvement of 58 percent in 2018-19 as compare to 56 percent in 2015-16.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Excluding Merged Areas) witnessed declined from 67 percent in 2015-16 to 66 percent in 2018-19, while Balochistan remained stable with primary level NER at 40 percent, the survey added.