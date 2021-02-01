UrduPoint.com
Country Witnesses 5.5 Percent Increase In Exports; National Assembly Told

Mon 01st February 2021 | 09:54 PM

Parliamentary Secretary for Textile, Commerce, Industries Production and Board of Investment Aliya Hamza Malik on Monday informed the National Assembly that the country had witnessed 5.5 percent increase in exports

Replying to a question during the question hour in the House, she said the exports of the country had increased due to prudent polices of the present government.

Aliya Hamza said that despite the fact that exports of the whole region was decreasing but the exports of the country were increasing which was good sign.

She said that exports of the country were previously very less due to the wrong policies of the previous governments of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP).

She said that present government had imposed ban on luxury items and tried its level best to increase the exports of the country, adding that PTI government was promoting industrialization.

Aliya Hamza said that Pakistan and middle East shared deep rooted and historical ties and Arab Countries had remained a major market for Pakistani exports.

She said the government had taken various initiatives for trade enhancement with the Middle East.

She said that new commercial section had been established in Jordan with the objective to improve trade ties with a non-GCC member country in the region.

She said to enhance trade with Arab countries in Africa, under "Look Africa Policy" of Ministry of Commerce, two new Commercial Sections in Egypt and Algeria had been opened and made operational in the year 2020.

Aliya Hamza said another Commercial Section in Sudan had been established and would be made operational soon, as the officer posted there was fulfilling pre-departure formalities.

To a question, she said Pakistan currently exports US $ 261.49 million of meat and US $ 0.05 million of poultry to most of the arab nations. Pakistani meat and poultry are available in major chain stores in Qatar, Kuwait and KSA.

Aliya Hamza said the certification need for export of meat and poultry products to Middle Eastern countries was a major challenge and Ministry of Commerce, Trade & Investment Officers and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan were working together overcome these challenges through different activities.

She said that Saudi food and Drug Authority (SFDA) had introduced new requirements of halal certification for export of meat/beef. Slaughter houses and Halal Certification Bodies (HCBs) in Pakistan are being sensitized with the new criteria and one company, M/s International Halal Certification Pvt. Ltd. (IHC), has been registered with SFDA with the assistance of Trade Mission in Riyadh.

Aliya Hamza said that other companies were in the process of getting themselves registered with SFDA. There is a potential market for export of beef to Jordan, however due to non-registration of Pakistani slaughter houses with the Ministry of Agriculture of Jordan, presently Pakistan was unable to export to Jordan.

