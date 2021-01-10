Country witnesses massive power breakdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :A massive power breakdown was reported before midnight on Saturday from across the country due to plunging the frequency of transmission system suddenly from 50 to zero.

The Spokesman of Power Division said that efforts were being to trace the cause of plunging the frequency, said a statement.

He said that all out efforts were being made to restore Tarbela and then would gradually restore the power transmission system.

All teams have already reached to their respective stations and the Minister for Power Division Omar Ayub was personally supervising the restoration process, the spokesman further said.

He said the people would be kept inform from time to time.