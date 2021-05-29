Country witnesses record increase in 6 major crops: Fakhar Imam

Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said this time the country witnessed a record increase in agricultural production, including six major crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for National food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam on Saturday said this time the country witnessed a record increase in agricultural production, including six major crops.

Due to the prudent agricultural policy of the incumbent government, supply of good quality seeds and favorable weather conditions, the production of wheat, rice, maize, potato, onion and groundnut has increased to a record level, Minister for National Food Security and Research, Syed Fakhar Imam said while addressing to press conference here.

The Minister was of the view that excellent production and efficiency in the agricultural sector is due to the personal interest of Prime Minister Imran Khan in the agricultural sector, which has increased the confidence of the farmers.

Imam said this year the wheat production in the country was recorded as 27.3 million tons, which was two million tons more than the last year production as 25.3 million tons produced then.

Similarly, there was a record rise in the production of other major crops like maize, rice, groundnut, potato and production of onions, he said.