Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the way Pakistani nationals had excelled in different professions abroad, manifested abundance of talent in the country, which needed to be promoted on the basis of merit

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the way Pakistani nationals had excelled in different professions abroad, manifested abundance of talent in the country, which needed to be promoted on the basis of merit.

"We can improve all departments up to international standard by only following merit," he said while addressing a distribution ceremony of loan cheques under the Kamyab Naujawan Programme here at the Sindh Governor House.

Imran Khan cited the example of Australia promoting sports talent through pursuing merit which made it proud with its players bringing laurels.

He recalled that in the era of 1960s, Pakistan's bureaucracy was at the top in Asia because of the best examination and evaluation system, which had produced the best officials.

He asked the Chairman of PM's Youth Programme, Usman Dar, to pursue merit in the Kamyab Naujawan Programme. The youth having good business ideas should be provided financing, he stressed.

The prime minister said Pakistan was the second youngest nation in the world. "We are investing in our youth as we believe that they have passion to work hard and will take the country forward." He said China had had invested around 30 years ago in poverty alleviation and with making rapid economic growth, it was now a developed country.

He said his government had allocated Rs 200 billion under the Ehsaas Programme for the betterment of poor and deserving sections in the society.

Imran Khan said he had dreams about playing Test cricket for Pakistan, become a world number one all-rounder, make Pakistan cricket champion and build cancer hospitals in the country. He had turned all the dreams into reality with sheer hard work and consistent struggle, he added.

He said the people made fun of him when he had joined politics around 15 years ago.

Now he had a dream to make Pakistan a welfare state as per the visions of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.

He advised the youth to follow the teachings and life of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) to achieve success in their lives.

He said the Holy Prophet (PBUH) after a hard struggle for 13 years founded the State of Madina and then faced further hardships for more five years. The state, which was established by the Prophet (PBUH) after passing through tough phases, had become best example to be emulated by the entire world, he added.

The prime minister advised the youth to face tough time with courage and not to give up because every successful man learnt from the hard times. He always told his cabinet members not to panic in the tough times and instead get a lesson to go ahead, he added.

The prime minister said action would be taken against the mafia which was behind the inflation and made money in the process.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said the countries, which paid attention to their people, had developed. "We have to make tough decisions to save the economy," he added.

He said the Kamyab Naujawan Programme was not for relatives of any body. "We will try to make all the banks part of the programme," he added.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said Prime Minister Imran Khan was investing in the youths, who should consider the loan as 'Amanat' being the money of taxpayers, which they would to return.

Earlier, the prime minister distributed loan cheques among around 200 successful applicants under the PM's Youth Programme.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar and Advisor to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar were also present.