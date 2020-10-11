UrduPoint.com
Country's All Forces United Against The Enemy: Governor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Country's all forces united against the enemy: governor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that all forces, including the Pakistan Army and the government, were united against the enemies of the country.

He was talking to the media after visiting a showroom of eminent businessmen Saad Ashraf and Darman Ashraf on Raiwind Road on Sunday.

He said that India wanted to destabilise Pakistan and all religious sects should also play their role in thwarting its designs.

The governor said that the government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had saved Pakistan from economic bankruptcy and put the country on the right direction, adding that due to the increase in foreign investment, the business community's confidence had increased in the government. In all sectors, including industry, the economic boom had started after corona and new employment opportunities were being created in the country.

Ch Mohammad Sarwar said that there was no doubt that the Modi-led Indian government was following extremist agenda of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh).

The American magazine 'Foreign Policy' had also exposed Indian terrorism. He maintained that time had come for the United Nations (UN) and other international bodies to break their silence and declare India a terrorist country.

He said that human rights organisations should also raise their voice against Indian terrorism because of which peace was at stake in the region. In order to establish peace in the region, the Kashmir issue must be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions, he added.

He said that the opposition was pursuing a policy of disintegration and weakening of national institutions in the country for its own political ends which was not in the interest of the nation at all. At a time when India was conspiring against Pakistan, the government could not tolerate any political turmoil and instability. Therefore, the opposition should reconsider its policy of protest rallies and play its role in the parliament for strengthening the country, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

