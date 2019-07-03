UrduPoint.com
Country's Bright Future Linked With Children; IGP

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 09:05 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said future of the country was associated with them children

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar has said future of the country was associated with them children.

Extra -curricular activities was essential for their physical and mental fitness, he said, during his interaction with children participating 17th summer school camp of Islamabad police who visited IGP's office on Wednesday, said a police spokesman.

On the occasion the camp participants visited various departments of Islamabad police, including, Safe City Project, Citizen Facilitation Center at sector F-6 and Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) office.

Later, IGP distributed gifts among them.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Headquarters) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki, SSP (Headquarters) Irfan Ahmed Tariq, AIG (Operations) Dr. Sardar Ghayas Gul and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

It may be mentioned that over 60 children are being educated about basic computer knowledge and other courses in this camp while activities like swimming, horse riding and martial art are also arranged for them.

