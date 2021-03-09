UrduPoint.com
Country's Constitution Guardian Of Minority's Rights: Tahir Ashrafi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 11:40 PM

Country's constitution guardian of minority's rights: Tahir Ashrafi

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony, Moulana Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Tuesday that minorities should not undergo any sort of fear as they were safe and secure and similarly, the country's constitution was guardian of the minority's rights.

While talking to media persons after holding Peace Committee to resolve problems pertaining to registration of religious seminaries and some others matters, Moulana Tahir Ashrafi stated "No one can deprive minorities from their rights".

Responding to a query about restoration of Prahladpuri Temple in the city, Tahir Ashrafi stated that talks with leaders of the Hindu Community were in progress. He however hinted that they would take decision with complete consensus. Ashrafi stated that some elements wanted to create chaos in the country.

The Special Representative to PM remarked that incumbent government was guardian of Masjid, Madrassah and belief of "Khatam-e-Nabuwat". Prime Minister Imran Khan pleaded case of Islam in United Nations effectively. Similarly, a resolution on Islamophobia was also presented in Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC).

Earlier, the religious minorities were registered with Ministry of Industries. The incumbent government acknowledged the services of seminaries. Now, the religious seminaries were being registered with Education Department.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood for facilitating the registration process. Ashrafi categorically stated that the government did not change the curriculum of the religious seminaries but the administration of the seminaries improved the syllabus themselves, as per modern trends. However, the government was facilitating the "Madarass".

Ashrafi stated that not even a single case on misuse of blasphemy law was registered for last four and half month Responding to another question about "Aurat March", Moulana Ashrafi stated that Islam gave special status to women.

To another question about honorarium to Ulema of religious seminaries, Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Moulana Tahir Ashrafi stated that there was such proposal in past. He however added that he would talk to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the honorarium.

About relations to Saudi Arabia and some other Arab countries, Ashrafi stated that Pakistan enjoyed best relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries. The ties with Egypt improved after many years. Similarly, Pakistani doctors were serving in Kuwait.

Special Representative to Prime Minister Ashrafi also condemned attack on Saudi Arabia.

