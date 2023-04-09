Close
Country's Crises Should Be Solved By Dialogue Not Confrontation: Abdullah Gul

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanan Pakistan Muhammad Abdullah Hamid Gul has stressed on all stakeholders to initiate a national dialogue rather than making confrontation to amicably resolve all the political and socio-economic issues of the country.

Addressing a meeting organized by Defence of Pakistan Council here late Saturday, Gul said that political and economic instability was weakening the foundations of Pakistan and endangering its integrity. The world powers hostile to Pakistan are enjoying its weak economic condition and some of the leaders of our country are playing in their hands for political gains, he expressed.

He added that political sectarianism has taken the form of a riot due to which the nation was suffering from division. "Unfortunately, in the present era, those political leaders are seen on the horizon who have their eyes on the upcoming elections and not on the coming generation," he said.

He further said that the enemy countries were running a heinous campaign against Pakistan Army and national institutions.

It is the need of the hour for us to take immediate action and solve the issues in the respective realms instead of settling them on the streets, he added.

