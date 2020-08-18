UrduPoint.com
Country's Date Produce More Than 500,000 Tons: Official

Tue 18th August 2020

Kasur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan produces more than 500,000 tons dates annually which has made it fifth largest date producing country in world, said an official of Agriculture department here.

Deputy director agriculture department, Kasur, Mohammad Naveed Amjad, while talking to APP here on Tuesday said dates were grown in all provinces of Pakistan over total area of about 82,000 hectares.

He informed that Sindh was the largest date producing province which produced 252,300 tons ,while Balochistan produced 192,800 tons, Punjab 42,600 tons and Khyber PakhtunKhwa produced 8,900 tons dates.

"There are 150 varieties of dates in the country, whereas 130 varieties were grown only in Makran division alone", he informed.

