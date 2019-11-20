UrduPoint.com
Country's Default Is A Result Of Services Act 2010: Justice Gulzar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 06:30 PM

Country's default is a result of Services Act 2010: Justice Gulzar

Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday remarked that the country's default is a result of Services Act 2010

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th November, 2019) Supreme Court (SC) Judge Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Wednesday remarked that the country's default is a result of Services Act 2010.He remarked during hearning of a case pretending to the promotion of Sub-inspector Qamarul islam.

Justice Gulzar Ahmed remarked we blessed people with salaries and other incentives for years without performing their jobs.A two-member bench led by Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing of the case.He asked whether the people in power have right to push the country toward dafult, adding that that are the reasons the country seeking financial aid from other countries.

The country has been turned financially week.The justice, during the hearning, inquired was the inspector removed from his job?The Inspector's lawyer responded he was removed from job in 1996 and he resumed his job in 2010.

The justice asked if you have been reinstated then what you want know? The lawyer said his client wants equal treatment, adding that his client has been reinstated in grade 14 while his other colleagues in grade 17.The court while accepting the plea for hearning adjourned the case till November 25.

