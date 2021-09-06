UrduPoint.com

Country's Defence In Safe Hands: Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 05:50 PM

Country's defence in safe hands: Mahmood-ur-Rasheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Local Governments and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that country's defence is impregnable because of professional competence of the armed forces of Pakistan.

Addressing a ceremony, organised by the Unique Group of Institutions here on Monday, he said that the enemy could not cast an evil eye on the country as the defence forces were ever ready to defend its geographical boundaries. He said that Pakistan had always promoted peace, but Indian wanted instability in the region. He said Pakistan's armed forces had always foiled nefarious designs of the enemy. He said that India whenever attempted an attack on the motherland, the Pak Army gave it a befitting reply.

The provincial minister said India had to face humiliation at the hands of Pak armed forces in 1965 when, in the dark of Sept-6 night, it launched an attack on Pakistan secretly. He said the defeat inflicted on India by the Pakistan Army would be remembered by it forever.

Provincial Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Mahinder Pal told the ceremony participants the minorities were standing shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces of Pakistan for defence of the country.

Addressing the ceremony, Unique Group of Institutions Chairman Prof Dr Abdul Mannan Khurram said that the Unique educational institution had been carrying out not only curriculum activities for the last 35 years but also grooming its students socially through co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Col (retd) Naeem Tepu and Nasir Shirazi, who had played the role of Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed in a special tv drama, also spoke at the ceremony.

A special documentary on Sept 6, 1965 war between Pakistan and India was also shown at the start of the ceremony.

Vice Chairman Unique Group Afeef Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Unique Group Prof Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Principal R&D Prof Farah Sonam, Vice Principal R&D Prof Riazul Haq and others attended the event.

