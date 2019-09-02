UrduPoint.com
Country's Defence In Strong Hands: President

Mon 02nd September 2019

President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the country's defence was in strong hands and the entire nation was proud of its Armed Forces for defending the motherland

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Monday said the country's defence was in strong hands and the entire nation was proud of its Armed Forces for defending the motherland.

He was speaking as chief guest at the launch of naval exercise Shamsheer-e-Behr VII in Karachi, which will be jointly conducted by the three wings of the Armed Forces in collaboration with related ministries.

The president said the country's economic development was reliant on unhindered trade via sea and termed the role of Pakistan Navy vital in this regard.

He said India was making every effort to inflict damage upon the projects including China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Gwadar seaport.

Dr Alvi said Pakistan would continue highlighting the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir at all international fora.

According to a press statement by Pakistan Navy, the president was given briefing about the warship and operational preparedness of the navy.

Shamsheer-e-Behr exercise is a biannual naval war-game that focuses on testing the navy's field exercises.

