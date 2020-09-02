UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Country's Defence Invincible'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 04:50 PM

'Country's defence invincible'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :MPA Firdous Rai has said the nation has capabilities for defence of the motherland and the whole nation had fought war along with the Pak Army against India in September 1965.

"The Defence Day reminds us of those defining moments in our history when India attacked",she said.

In a statement here Wednesday, she said:" Our defence is invincible and we are fully capable not only to defend the country but also had power to give a befitting response to enemies.

She said that the sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army martyrs for the motherlandwould be remembered forever.

Related Topics

India Army Martyrs Shaheed September Defence Day

Recent Stories

Over 60 per cent of all hospitals in Abu Dhabi con ..

10 minutes ago

OIC Secretary-General receives France’s Ambassad ..

18 minutes ago

Afghan govt releases 200 inmates

23 minutes ago

PCB thanks Pakistan men’s cricket team

24 minutes ago

NAB summons Rana Sana Ullah in assets beyond means ..

1 hour ago

Hafeez and Shaheen on the charge in latest ICC T20 ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.