FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :MPA Firdous Rai has said the nation has capabilities for defence of the motherland and the whole nation had fought war along with the Pak Army against India in September 1965.

"The Defence Day reminds us of those defining moments in our history when India attacked",she said.

In a statement here Wednesday, she said:" Our defence is invincible and we are fully capable not only to defend the country but also had power to give a befitting response to enemies.

She said that the sacrifices rendered by the Pak Army martyrs for the motherlandwould be remembered forever.