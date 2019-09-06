UrduPoint.com
Country's Defence Is In Safe Hands: Sh. Rashid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 10:07 PM

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the country's defence was in safe hands and enemies would be given a befitting response in case they cast an evil eye on Pakistan

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said the country's defence was in safe hands and enemies would be given a befitting response in case they cast an evil eye on Pakistan.

Addressing a gathering during his stop over at Lodhran Railway Station on Friday, he said 240 million people of Pakistan were ready to defend the motherland in case of any misadventure.

He condemned the Indian military atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir and Modi's illegal actions against Kashmiris.

The Minister said the Railways infrastructure was being upgraded to play a dynamic role with full potential in the national economic development.

