Open Menu

Country's Defence Is Invincible: Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM

Country's defence is invincible: minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Sunday that Pakistan armed forces had demonstrated unparalleled bravery and courage, teaching India a lesson it will never forget.

In his message issued on thanksgiving day here, he said that the entire nation stood united with the Pakistan Armed Forces like a solid wall. Every Pakistani citizen was always ready to defend the country's sovereignty, he added. He said, "Today is a day to offer gratitude to the Allah Almighty.

"

Kirmani said that by giving a befitting reply to the enemy, Pakistan Armed Forces had proven that country's defence was invincible.

The unity and solidarity displayed by the people, political leadership, and military leadership of Pakistan were exemplary, he added.

He said, "On the diplomatic front, we have shown the world that we are a

peace-loving nation and if war is imposed on us, we will respond with full force."

He said our media had also exposed India's false propaganda.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025

15 hours ago
 Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Paki ..

Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan

1 day ago
 Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights af ..

Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire

1 day ago
 Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indi ..

Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation

1 day ago
 Turkish PhD student released by US court after arr ..

Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest

1 day ago
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire b ..

US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan

1 day ago
 Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cy ..

Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack

1 day ago
 Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields

1 day ago
 Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several citie ..

Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

1 day ago
 Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A str ..

Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..

1 day ago
 US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with ..

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan