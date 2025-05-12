LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Sunday that Pakistan armed forces had demonstrated unparalleled bravery and courage, teaching India a lesson it will never forget.

In his message issued on thanksgiving day here, he said that the entire nation stood united with the Pakistan Armed Forces like a solid wall. Every Pakistani citizen was always ready to defend the country's sovereignty, he added. He said, "Today is a day to offer gratitude to the Allah Almighty.

"

Kirmani said that by giving a befitting reply to the enemy, Pakistan Armed Forces had proven that country's defence was invincible.

The unity and solidarity displayed by the people, political leadership, and military leadership of Pakistan were exemplary, he added.

He said, "On the diplomatic front, we have shown the world that we are a

peace-loving nation and if war is imposed on us, we will respond with full force."

He said our media had also exposed India's false propaganda.