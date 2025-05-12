Country's Defence Is Invincible: Minister
Umer Jamshaid Published May 12, 2025 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Ashiq Hussain Kirmani said on Sunday that Pakistan armed forces had demonstrated unparalleled bravery and courage, teaching India a lesson it will never forget.
In his message issued on thanksgiving day here, he said that the entire nation stood united with the Pakistan Armed Forces like a solid wall. Every Pakistani citizen was always ready to defend the country's sovereignty, he added. He said, "Today is a day to offer gratitude to the Allah Almighty.
"
Kirmani said that by giving a befitting reply to the enemy, Pakistan Armed Forces had proven that country's defence was invincible.
The unity and solidarity displayed by the people, political leadership, and military leadership of Pakistan were exemplary, he added.
He said, "On the diplomatic front, we have shown the world that we are a
peace-loving nation and if war is imposed on us, we will respond with full force."
He said our media had also exposed India's false propaganda.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 May 2025
Gold prices remain stable in local markets of Pakistan
Pakistan fully reopens airspace for all flights after ceasefire
Parineeti Chopra joins growing chorus against Indian media's misinformation
Turkish PhD student released by US court after arrest over Gaza protest
US President Trump announces immediate ceasefire between India, Pakistan
Majority Indian websites hacked in Pakistan’s cyber attack
Pakistan destroys S-400 Defence system, airfields
Earthquake shakes Islamabad, Punjab, several cities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan’s modern Al-Fatah missile system: A strategic edge in regional defens ..
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio holds talks with COAS, FM amid tensions with I ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Country's defence is invincible: minister7 minutes ago
-
Multan celebrates victory with fireworks, national spirit7 minutes ago
-
Two policemen martyred in suicide blast: CCPO47 minutes ago
-
Leaders Media Network organises solidarity event57 minutes ago
-
Indus Waters Treaty Cannot Be Suspended: Khawaja Asif1 hour ago
-
Governor Kundi condemns Chamkani attack on police vehicle, pays tribute to martyred police officers1 hour ago
-
Pakistan seeks peace, but won’t compromise on sovereignty: Rana Sanaullah1 hour ago
-
Indian dominance not be accepted: Saad Rafique2 hours ago
-
India’s false claims exposed: Aqeel Malik2 hours ago
-
Big Rawalpindi rally pays tribute to Pakistan Army for successful ‘Banyan Marsus’ operation agai ..2 hours ago
-
CDA activates emergency response teams amid Islamabad rain emergency2 hours ago
-
CM welcomes PM’s decision to celebrate ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’2 hours ago