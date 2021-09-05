ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice Barrister Dr Farogh Naseem said on Sunday that the country's defense system is invincible by the blessings of Almighty Allah and Holy Prophet Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH).

In his message to the nation on the occasion of Defence Day, the minister said that defence day is a day to pay tribute to the sacrifices of the martyrs and the sons of the nation who made invaluable sacrifices for the beloved homeland in 1965.

"Our Armed Forces are fully prepared to deal with any internal or external threat to the country.

We are grateful that our defence capabilities meets modern needs," he said.

The Minister said "We are vigilant and ready to deal with any threat.""Today, I renew my resolve to stand with my subjugated Kashmiri brothers and sisters. I stand along with my compatriots side by side with the Armed Forces with the determination that I will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the sake of Pakistan," he concluded.