MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan People's Party's MNA Naveed Amir Jeewa said that defense day teaches us lesson that the defense of the country could be strengthened only by building character as a role model instead of falling in discrimination of caste, color or creed.

While talking to APP here Friday, he said they were blessed with having strong army, thus no one could cast an evil eye towards the homeland. Like past, this year too, we pledge to render every type of sacrifice for our motherland whenever need arises,he added.

Referring atrocities committing in Indian held Kashmir, Jeewa held that it had emerged core issue on map of the world, adding that they would highlight atrocities of Indian army continued in the occupied valley on the said day.He said the defense day would be observed as Kashmir Solidarity Day to reaffirm the country's support to the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

He hailed armed forces of the country as they were always ready to lay down their lives for the country's defense. He went on saying that during the war of 1965, our armed forces played vital role to keep the enemy at bay, protecting the border from coward Indian attack unleashed during darkness of the night.

"The armed forces' capability to defend Pakistan got stronger than before and they will give a befitting reply if any enemy thought minutely to create misadventure in our homeland" he held.

He said Pakistan held great esteem to bravery of its warriors who had compelled enemy to lick the dust in its attack. India must remember the fact the armed forces were fully capable of defeating any kind of adventurism from external or internal elements, he maintained.