Country's Democratic Institutions Working Coherently: PTI Legislators

Sumaira FH 2 days ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 05:06 PM



Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly Thursday said that democratic institutions of the country were working coherently sans caring about political interference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Members of National Assembly Thursday said that democratic institutions of the country were working coherently sans caring about political interference.

Talking to APP outside the Parliament House, Raja Khurram Nawaz said that the production orders of President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Khawaja Saad was their legal right but the government would not spare any plunderer.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had already constituted a high-powered commission to conduct investigations of the loans taken by PPP and PML-N government during the last ten years.

Khurram Nawaz said that PTI's stance was very clear on corruption and the government would never compromise on it.

Ahmed Hussain Deharr said Prime Minister Imran Khan had already announced that no corrupt person would be spared and struggle against corruption would continue.

He said that all state institutions including National Accountability Bureau (NAB) were working independently.

Ahmed Hussain said that production orders for Asif Zadrdai and Khawaja Saad had showed that Speaker Office and the institutions were working under rules and regulation.

�Aurangezab Kachi said personally, he was not in favour of issuance of production orders of Asif Zardari and Khawaja Saad�Rafique however the production orders were issue to give representation of the people of their Constituencies.

