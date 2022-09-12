UrduPoint.com

Country's Development Depends On Quality Of Education: Sajid Turi

Muhammad Irfan Published September 12, 2022 | 08:49 PM

Country's development depends on quality of education: Sajid Turi

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said that development of any country was directly linked with education, and that all the schools managed by Workers Welfare Fund would be upgraded to improve the quality of education

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday said that development of any country was directly linked with education, and that all the schools managed by Workers Welfare Fund would be upgraded to improve the quality of education.

He made these remarks during his visit to the Working Folk Grammar School No. 1 and No. 2, Kohat where he inaugurated and announced many development and welfare projects, including a NADRA center, said a press release.

The minister said all schools would be upgraded while residential colonies would be built for private industry workers as per the wishes of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who wanted a house for every worker. The workers colonies would also include craft centers to empower women by making them learn technical skills.

Turi was also accompanied by Information Secretary and Member Provincial Assembly Amjad Afridi.

During the visit, school principals and teachers briefed the minister, who personally visited the classrooms and mingled with the students and heard their problems.

Turi said the government would extend the best health and education opportunities to families and children of workers, while talented ones would be admitted to the best colleges and universities of the country, and would also be given a regular stipend.

He also assured that withheld stipends of the children during the previous government would be paid without any further delay.

The minister said owing to the ongoing energy crisis and power outage, schools were being solarized to ensure continuous power supply.

He also announced the construction of a 25-bed hospital for industrial laborers and workers in Kohat's constituency PK 80, saying that health and education related problems of the residents would be resolved on priority basis.

Turi, along with Senator Shamim Afridi also inaugurated a NADRA center in Ghambat area of Kohat district.

The minister also visited the Overseas Pakistanis Public School in Hangu, and said that overseas Pakistanis were the backbone of the country's economy owing to their inward foreign remittances. He said special attention would be paid to the education of children of overseas Pakistanis.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Education Energy Crisis Provincial Assembly Visit Hangu Kohat Women Afridi All Government Industry Best PK-80

Recent Stories

Railways minister for making all dry ports operati ..

Railways minister for making all dry ports operational

39 seconds ago
 Chief Minister reviews health card programme

Chief Minister reviews health card programme

41 seconds ago
 $200m aid for flood victims to be ensured: Tahir J ..

$200m aid for flood victims to be ensured: Tahir Javed

42 seconds ago
 Tent City accommodating thousands flood victims se ..

Tent City accommodating thousands flood victims set up in Jamshoro

44 seconds ago
 National Assembly body calls representatives of PB ..

National Assembly body calls representatives of PBC, SCBAP, JCP to attend next m ..

3 minutes ago
 UN says 50 mln people still stuck in 'modern slave ..

UN says 50 mln people still stuck in 'modern slavery' worldwide

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.