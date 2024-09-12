LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) Prime Minister Youth Program Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Thursday said

that enemies wanted to create a division between the public and the state institutions.

"Seeds of hatred are being sown between the people and the institutions, and a

campaign is being run against them”, he added.

He was addressing a seminar on “Exemplary Ways in Education System in Light of Prophetic Teachings”

held here at Arfa Karim Tower.

Recalling the past, he stated that Pakistan had attracted students from around the world due to

its high-quality education system and today, there was a visible decline on proper

training and values.

Rana Mashhood said: "We are left with only those who talk a lot but lack of action.

There are many

who deceive with their words but the real heroes of character are rare," he remarked.

In a message to the youth, Rana Mashhood emphasized that future of the youth is the most

important for progress and development of the country. "If our youth prosper, Pakistan will

progress."

Concluding his speech, Mashhood stressed the importance of reigniting the spirit of the Two-Nation

Theory and holding the Pakistani flag high.

He called for following the greatest character of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH),

urging Pakistanis to serve as a role models for the world once again. "It is time to revive our

values and stand united for Pakistan's future," he said.