Country's Development Linked With Balochistan's Uplift: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

Muhammad Irfan Published April 28, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the country's development was linked with the progress and prosperity in Balochistan province

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that the country's development was linked with the progress and prosperity in Balochistan province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Chairman of Balochistan National Party Sardar Akhtar Mengal, who called on him here, said the skilled Baloch youth were an asset for the country and their uplift was government's priority.

The prime minister said the government was making all-out efforts for Gwadar's development as well as for providing the facilities of international standard to the residents of the port city.

The BNP head expressed confidence over the prime ministers's steps for country's security as well as Balochistan's development, on behalf of the people of Balochistan and their elected representatives.

He said that for the first time, Prime Minister Shehbaz had made the progress and prosperity of Balochistan's youth as his priority.

Akhtar Mengal said that the prime minister personally sympathised with the flood-hit people of Balochistan which was unprecedented.

The BNP chief said that during last one year, the prime minister stabilized the country's economy despite utmost economic difficulties and the natural calamities.

