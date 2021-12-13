Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said that the development of a country is linked directly with the population-increase ratio

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid Monday said that the development of a country is linked directly with the population-increase ratio.

Speaking at the event titled "Testing an Innovative Model for Improving Access to Family Planning Services for the Marginalized," under the aegis of the Population Councils here at a local hotel, the minister said that more than 5,000 mothers lose their lives every year during child birth in Punjab, adding that lack of birth spacing was having adverse effects on the health of mothers, and people must be made aware of this important point.

Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bukht, Minister for Population Welfare Lt Col (retd) Hashim Dogar, Country Head Population Welfare Council Dr Zeba Sattar, Dr Naeem Majeed, from UNFPA Dr Shoaib, Dr Bakhtiar and others were present.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a child development was closely associated with the care of mother as no one takes care of children better than a mother. She said Pakistan loses 73 children per 10,000 live births, which was a high number. "The growth of a child was affected before birth if a mother was not well," she maintained.

The minister said: "The comprehensive awareness is required to educate mothers on breast feeding, adding that every mother must breastfeed her child for two years." She said a child having breastfeed in infancy was able to survive better in his life.

Dr Yasmin said that Punjab was setting-up eight new mother and child hospitals as well as maternity homes for taking good care of mothers and children.

She said the government must immediately work with partners, stakeholders on the key issue, which was highlighted by the population council in the event.

Yasmin said the role of Lady Health Workers (LHWs) was very important in family planning, adding that currently over 45,000 LHWs were serving in Punjab.

The health minister said: "Prime Minister Imran Khan is going to deliver Naya Pakistan Sehat Cards scheme to all 31 million families of Punjab from 1st of January 2022. The scheme would bring a lot of changes in the lives of common man," she added.

Minister for Population Welfare Hashim Dogar said that improvement could only be made through family planning, adding that the voucher scheme named "Karain Ge Zindagi Asan" was designed to provide free services and reimbursement for transportation costs to the poor women reaching and returning from an appropriate facility in their areas.

Hashim Dogar said: "Another project, Jam-e-Ulema project is also being run in 10 districts of Punjab, besides a separate Digital Voucher Management System Project for the marginalised. Under these projects, ulema provide education to community for rights of children and birth spacing." Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bukht in his address said that as policy maker it was a great responsibility to assess population vs resources equation.

"The proportion of population was extremely important for the welfare of its people, he added.

He said continuous increase in population was a big impediment in social development and added that all of us must make contribution towards family planning and birth spacing.