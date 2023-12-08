Open Menu

Country's Development Only Objective Of PML-N; Nawaz Sharif

Sumaira FH Published December 08, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Country's development only objective of PML-N; Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that his party's main objective is to steer the country out of the current challenging situation and put it on the way to progress like other developed countries.

Addressing the 5th Parliamentary board meeting of the party held here at the PML-N Secretariat on Friday, he said the party leadership had faced many hardships during the previous government but they did not give-up or compromise and continued their political efforts for the country’s development.

The former prime minister said that politicians should come forward with an objective to serve the masses and everyone interested in politics must set his goal to develop the country. He added that politicians should be aware of the true spirit of their duties that is not only their loud speeches in parliament or their Constituencies but serving the people.

He said that politicians should very well aware of services delivery among the masses so that one should step in politics with a comprehensive plan and programme, adding that progress from the grassroots to national level should be the motto of politicians.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif recalled that recently some of rulers were not aware of the problems of the masses and they completely ignored the public welfare sector, adding that they were only safeguarding their personal interests.

He mentioned that the 190 million Pounds scandal was the largest corruption scandal of the country’s history, adding that nation must be told about the actual robber of the country. "Those who call others thieves are the actual thieves of the country’s wealth and the nation should know these realities. If we want to serve the nation and the country then we should also put the realities and facts before the people” he demanded.

The PML-N Quaid said the perpetrators, who were behind inflation, price hike and high Dollar rate, should be held accountable as his party wanted peoples’ welfare instead of making governments. He added Pakistan was facing challenges and passing through hard times but added, "The situation has been created by ourselves."

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Pervez Rasheed, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and others were present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Corruption Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Scandal Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dollar Parliament Rana SanaUllah Pervez Rasheed Progress Price From Government Million

Recent Stories

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up ..

Etihad Town’s biggest public event ETC Lights Up Lahore, Dec 9-10!

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2023

8 hours ago
 CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

CEJ, UNFPA holds National Media Fellowship

17 hours ago
 PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

PSL 9: Franchises announce player retentions

17 hours ago
 PML-N always worked for country’s development, p ..

PML-N always worked for country’s development, public welfare: Ranjha

17 hours ago
Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military ..

Venezuela-Guyana tensions soar, US mounts military exercises

17 hours ago
 Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways fo ..

Islamabad Conclave concludes with key takeaways for Pakistan amid changing globa ..

17 hours ago
 Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity ..

Heavier rains in East Africa due to human activity: study

17 hours ago
 Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan ' ..

Under-pressure UK PM insists Rwanda migrant plan 'will work'

17 hours ago
 Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as ..

Water level in Mangla dam at continual decline as seasonal discharge of water un ..

17 hours ago
 UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access ..

UN aid chief sees 'promising signs' of Gaza access via Israel crossing

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan