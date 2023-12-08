LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Quaid Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has said that his party's main objective is to steer the country out of the current challenging situation and put it on the way to progress like other developed countries.

Addressing the 5th Parliamentary board meeting of the party held here at the PML-N Secretariat on Friday, he said the party leadership had faced many hardships during the previous government but they did not give-up or compromise and continued their political efforts for the country’s development.

The former prime minister said that politicians should come forward with an objective to serve the masses and everyone interested in politics must set his goal to develop the country. He added that politicians should be aware of the true spirit of their duties that is not only their loud speeches in parliament or their Constituencies but serving the people.

He said that politicians should very well aware of services delivery among the masses so that one should step in politics with a comprehensive plan and programme, adding that progress from the grassroots to national level should be the motto of politicians.

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif recalled that recently some of rulers were not aware of the problems of the masses and they completely ignored the public welfare sector, adding that they were only safeguarding their personal interests.

He mentioned that the 190 million Pounds scandal was the largest corruption scandal of the country’s history, adding that nation must be told about the actual robber of the country. "Those who call others thieves are the actual thieves of the country’s wealth and the nation should know these realities. If we want to serve the nation and the country then we should also put the realities and facts before the people” he demanded.

The PML-N Quaid said the perpetrators, who were behind inflation, price hike and high Dollar rate, should be held accountable as his party wanted peoples’ welfare instead of making governments. He added Pakistan was facing challenges and passing through hard times but added, "The situation has been created by ourselves."

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, Punjab President Rana Sanaullah, Saad Rafique, Pervez Rasheed, Sardar Ayyaz Sadiq and others were present.