Country's Development, Stability Prime Focus Of Govt: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2022 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman has said that the focus of the present government is only on the development, prosperity and stability of Pakistan.

Talking to the delegations from different cities, who called on him at Governor's House Lahore on Sunday, he said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had always taken steps for welfare of the common man, adding that in the previous era of PML-N, the economy was better and the rate of inflation was also low.

The governor said that in this hour of difficult circumstances, the government was facing a lot of challenges due to which tough decisions had to be taken. "I firmly believe that where there is good intention and will, there is a way," he said.

Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman said that whenever the leadership of PML-N took over the reins of the country, it worked for economic development of the country.

He said that every person had a role to play in development of the country. He said that the business community had an important role in development of economy of the country. He said that economic stability would be restored in the country soon. He said that the government would take all possible steps to address the problems being faced by the businesspeople.

He said that the doors of Governor's House were open on all especially those belonging to south Punjab, who could meet him whenever they want. He said the PML-N leadership would do its best to come up to the trust reposed in them.

The participants congratulated him on assuming the office of Governor Punjab and expressed best wishes for him.

