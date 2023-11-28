(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Chairman, of Pakistan Tahrik e Insaf (Parliamentarians), Pervez Khattak here on Tuesday said that service of people, peace and development of the country was the cornerstone of his party policy.

He said that reforms in all sectors including police, health and education were introduced during his government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He was addressing a press conference on the occasion of joining former Town Nazim and PPP leader Muhammad Sharif into PTIP along with supporters.

In the world, he said the success of a government depends on providing better services to the people.

"I have no personal greediness and served in different political parties only to bring improvement in the lives of people," he said.

Khattak said that it was unfortunate that leaders of most political parties did not honour promises after coming into power despite making tall pledges in manifestos.

He said the joining of electives in his party has reflected the rising popularity of PTIP.

Pervez Khattak welcomed Muhammad Sharif into the party fold and announced full support for him.

Sharif expressed confidence in the leadership of Pervez Khattak.