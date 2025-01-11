SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said the country's economic indicators are gradually improving and the attempts made by Imran Khan and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against the country have failed.

During a visit to the Business Facilitation Centre here on Saturday, he said the PTI also used the tactic of hindering the foreign remittances. However, the overseas Pakistanis rejected the PTI call by sending more remittances than before, he added. He also cut a cake on completion of one year of the centre and gave away shields to the staff over their performance.

The defence minister said the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) was a journey towards automation, providing facilities to the public at their doorsteps while sitting at home will bring transparency in the system and citizens will not have to visit government offices, which will also save resources. He said the rate of foreign remittances in November, 2024 and December, 2025 was higher than last year.

The minister said Pakistanis living in the Gulf send their families monthly expenses every month, which they could not stop at Imran Khan’s request. He said that there was no truth in the matter of shifting Imran Khan to Bani Gala, and it was only his personal desire.

Kh Asif said the PTI had failed in all its negative actions for the last two to three years. Despite destructive activities of the PTI, the day-by-day strengthening of country’s economy was a clear proof that the government was moving in the right direction and the country had moved towards progress and prosperity. He said that if talks could move forward by arranging a meeting between Imran Khan and his party leaders, there was no harm in arranging it. However, the talks after Imran Khan's tweet were not fruitful, he added.

The defence minister said the flight operation of PIA, which was stopped during the PTI government, had been restored with the grace of Allah Almighty and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had started flight operations in Paris and flights to 19 different countries would start in the next few days. He said that the business community of Sialkot was a source of pride for the countrymen, who have built their own airport and dry port.

All products which are sent abroad from here were earning a lot of foreign exchange for the country.

In response to a question, the federal minister said many facilities had come under one roof at the BFC and positive and concrete steps are being taken for those who are left. The minister said that the BFC initiative signified a great step towards enhancing service delivery to masses by bringing government services closer to the people.

He highlighted that the BFC and 'Maryam Ki Dastak' initiatives were instrumental in promoting transparency and ensuring efficient utilisation of government resources. In response to another question, the minister said releasing Imran Khan was the job of courts, "not mine or yours". He said that only the PTI could explain why the party was reluctant to give its demands in writing during the negotiation committee.

He said that during the PTI government, no political prisoner had such facilities which were being provided to them in jail. During Imran Khan government, "we were forced to sleep on the floor in jail," he claimed.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Faisal Ikram, Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial, Deputy Secretary Commerce Muhammad Abubakar Zubair, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCC) Ikram-ul-Haq and Assistant Commissioner Anum Babar were also present.

Earlier, upon arrival of Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif, he was warmly welcomed by President SCCI Ikram-ul-Haq, Deputy Secretary Commerce Muhammad Abubakar Zubair, and Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain Langrial.

Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif was given a comprehensive tour of the BFC Sialkot, where Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir briefed them on the operational aspects of the center, including the "Maryam Ki Dastak" initiative.

To conclude the ceremony, shields were presented to the Chief Guest by President SCCI, Deputy Commissioner and Deputy Secretary Commerce as a token of appreciation. The event culminated with a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony.