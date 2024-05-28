(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) newly elected President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government for showing good performance and said that economic indicators were already improving.

Addressing the general council meeting (GCM) at a local hotel he urged Shehbaz Sharif to work with passion and commitment as there would be some one to two years of hardship but then prosperity would arrive.

He said, "Let party workers rejoice today and asked the workers to be happy as today the decision in Panama papers case by former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar stands no where." Nawaz Sharif said, "Call those who decided that Nawaz Sharif is disqualified forever."

He said, "With the grace of Allah Almighty, Nawaz Sharif is standing before you again." Why was the decision made and for what reason, he questioned and told that just because Nawaz Sharif didn't take salary from his son.

He congratulated his party members and brother Shehbaz Sharif for steadfastly holding on to the party banner through thick and thin.

Nawaz Sharif alleged that many forces had tried to harm his relationship with his brother and the PML-N supporters but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif continued to stay loyal.

The PML-N President claimed that many years ago his brother was offered the prime minister’s seat on the condition of sidelining Nawaz but Shehbaz Sharif rejected the offer.

He also lauded Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shehbaz for facing many trials, including prison sentences, with “bravery and strength” for the party and country’s sake.

He also appreciated Rana Sanaullah, Bashir Memon, Ishaq Dar, Ameer Muqam, Shah Ghulam Qadir, Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Khawaja Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif, Hanif Abbasi, Ahsan Iqbal, Shahid Khaqan Abbassi, Mian Javed Latif and others for extending unwavering support to the party even during difficult times.

He said, "The credit goes to the PML-N that whenever it has come to power, it turned around the country in the real sense."

He said that if success journey had not been halted then today Pakistan would have been biggest power of the region and even in the continent Asia.

Nawaz Sharif said that it was very unfortunate that leg pulling had been continuing since 1947 and was still ongoing and this thing had weakened the country a lot.

He further said that when his government was toppled in 2017, price of 'Roti' was Rs 4, sugar was available at a rate of Rs 50 per kg, petrol was Rs 65 per litre, Dollar was at rate of Rs 104, gold was Rs 50,000 per tola, vegetables were available at inexpensive rates, unemployment was reducing in the country and there was no begging bowl in our hands.

He said, "Credit goes to the PML-N for rooting out terrorism from the country, restoring peace in Karachi, constructing motorways, overcoming electricity load-shedding, ensuring stability in the stock market, starting China Pakistan Economic Corridor Project and improving foreign reserves."

He said that unfortunately few people halted the country's prosperity journey. Fake cases were made against the PML-N leadership, he maintained.

While criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Nawaz asked which of the cases against Imran Khan were fake.

Regarding Youm-e-Takbeer, Nawaz Sharif said that with the grace of Allah Almighty, Pakistan was made a nuclear-armed nation by rejecting nerve-wracking pressures.