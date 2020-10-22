Minister for Agriculture,Livestock and Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was steering the country in the right direction and economic indicators had started improving fast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Agriculture,Livestock and Fisheries Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mohibullah Khan Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was steering the country in the right direction and economic indicators had started improving fast.

On the other hand, the KP agriculture minister said that opposition parties had resorted to agitation politics to create chaos in the country despite of the fact they caused massive damage to the national economy in their tenures.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegation of elders from Swat Mutta area on the occasion of Fazil Banda to Jaro Gor road inauguration. He said that road would be constructed at the cost of Rs160 million.

He said that people were fully cognizant of corrupt practices of the opposition and had rejected their narrative.

He said that the PTI-led government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concrete measures for the development of the country and network of roads was being laid in all areas of the KP including Swat which would usher in socio-economic development of those areas.

He said in past, backward areas were neglected while this Government had diverted more funds for its development.

He said with construction of the road, tourism and trade activities would improve and it would help remove sense of deprivation among people of the area which was caused as result of discriminatory policies of past governments.