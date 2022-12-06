(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal on Monday said that the economic and business sectors have suffered due to the weak policies of Imran's regime.

Talking to a private television channel, he stressed to start collective efforts for strengthening the democratic system and country's economy.

Appreciating the strong decisions of the coalition government, he said the coalition partners under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, are taking tough decisions to bring improvement in the economy and other sectors.

Replying to a question, he said Khan's party has started a policy of agitation with the coalition government and suggested that Imran's party should brush aside personal differences and work for the progress of the country.

He invited the PTI leaders to hold talks with the government for the national interest. He urged Imran Khan to visit Parliament and discuss national issues including future elections in Pakistan.