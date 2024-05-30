Open Menu

Country's Economic Situation Improving: Sardar Khaliq

Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM

Senior leader PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi has lauded the performance of the government in bringing the Pakistan out of chaos and economic crises

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) Senior leader PML-N Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Sardar Abdul Khaliq Wasi has lauded the performance of the government in bringing the Pakistan out of chaos and economic crises.

He termed the election of Nawaz Sharif as president of the party, a good sign for the country's political and economic stability.

Talking to APP here on Thursday, he said his party accepted the challenge to bring the country's economy on right path. It is evident from recent economic indicators that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the government was intensely engaged in formulating economic policies towards public relief and strengthening the economy.

The stock exchange is showing a positive graph, foreign investors are gaining confidence and domestic business activities are also getting pace, he said.

Congratulating Nawaz Sharif for being elected as party's president, the PML N leader said party workers would remain shoulder to shoulder with their leader for further strengthening the party.

To a question, Sardar Wasi said the conducive environment for investment is reshaping in Pakistan. The efforts of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar are paying off the country as diplomatic ties of Pakistan with friendly countries are improving, he said adding that CM Punjab, Maryam Nawaz was performing as best chief minister by providing relief to people.

