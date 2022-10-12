UrduPoint.com

Country's Economic Stability Linked With Rule Of Law: Hanif Abbasi

October 12, 2022

Country's economic stability linked with rule of law: Hanif Abbasi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi on Wednesday said the nation would not accept any politics of chaos, lawlessness while the country's economy and peace linked with the establishing rule of law.

He expressed these views during a press conference with industrialists and businessmen at Rawat Industrial Zone.

Hanif said on the instructions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, ten containers having blankets, pillows, mattresses and other goods were being sent to the flood-affected of the Balochistan area, including Qila Abdullah, Sohbatpur, Naseerabad and Jafarabad.

He said under the "One Blanket Movement", the goods had been donated by the industrialists of the Rawat Industrial zone and informed that more goods would be sent to the flood-affected people of Sindh in days to come.

He appealed to the people to come forward for donating and helping the flood affectees.

