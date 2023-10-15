Open Menu

Country's Economic Uplift Direct Linked With Science & IT Development: Dr Umar Saif

Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Country's economic uplift direct linked with Science & IT development: Dr Umar Saif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Science, Information Technology and Telecommunication, Dr. Umar Saif Sunday said that his government was making all-out efforts for the development of the technology sector and to equip the youth with skills

of latest technology to uplift the economy.

"The government was striving for the promotion of science and technology and therefore the government was committed to utilize all the resources to introduce industry and smart technology in agriculture and other sectors", he said while talking to a private news channel.

Pakistan is an agricultural country and it is essential for the development of the country that the agro-based industry be established on a technology basis, he added.

Latest technologies would not only be helpful to save time and improve work quality but also uplift the economy of the country, he mentioned.

Replying to a question, he said it is a very excellent step by the government to provide an enabling environment to the IT sector in order to increase its exports, adding, it is an era of information technology and it has footprints in all the sectors.

It is a need of hour to introduce IT education at the school level so that children become experts in it when they progress in their studies.

He further stressed that the youth must come forward to contribute to the socio-economic development of the

country.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Education Agriculture Progress Sunday All Government Industry Umar Saif

Recent Stories

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in T ..

Jay Vine claims victory for UAE Team Emirates in Türkiye

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2023

3 hours ago
 ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

ADEK to launch 4th Rize University Fair tomorrow

11 hours ago
 JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; c ..

JUIF condemns Israel’s brutality in Palestine; calls for immediate end

12 hours ago
 Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final wit ..

Rublev downs Dimitrov to set up Shanghai final with Hurkacz

12 hours ago
India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

India PM Modi confirms 2036 Olympics bid

12 hours ago
 Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-Worl ..

Africa hears pledges but little action at IMF-World Bank talks

12 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned ..

Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge: Andreas Borgmann crowned champion in Cars category, Aa ..

12 hours ago
 Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

Napoli striker Osimhen to undergo injury scan

12 hours ago
 Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of ..

Awarness seminar held to highlight significance of vote

12 hours ago
 6 year old dies of electrocution

6 year old dies of electrocution

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan